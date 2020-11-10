Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 637.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,598 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.23.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

