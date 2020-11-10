Truist Securiti Comments on Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $2.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

