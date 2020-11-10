Truist Securiti Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SGMO stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.