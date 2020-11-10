Truist Securiti Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,136 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

