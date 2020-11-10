Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

VRSK stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

