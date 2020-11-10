Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

GPRE opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,402,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 331,022 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

