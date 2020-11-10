Truist Securiti Weighs in on PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.76 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

