Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

