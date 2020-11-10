Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.39.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.54. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.36%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

