Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TUFN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

