U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

