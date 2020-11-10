UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.90 ($51.65).

Shares of DPW opened at €40.50 ($47.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.48. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

