UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.