UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 456.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.84 and a 200-day moving average of $302.90. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.