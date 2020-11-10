Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

UFAB opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.