Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

NASDAQ UFAB opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

