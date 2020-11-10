uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.87.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in uniQure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.