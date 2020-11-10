United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USM. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

USM opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

