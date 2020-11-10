UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Trading Down 7.8%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. 560,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 255,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.19.

UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

