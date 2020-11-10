V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

