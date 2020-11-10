Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

