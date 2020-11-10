VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Trading Down 6.1%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.88. Approximately 43,482,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,062,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $522,690,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,886,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

