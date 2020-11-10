VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,914.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.