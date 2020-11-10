Vapotherm, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vapotherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,790.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,106. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

