VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $544.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

