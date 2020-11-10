Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (VCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$26.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.95 million.

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) stock opened at C$13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vecima Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$13.99. The company has a market cap of $303.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price target on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

