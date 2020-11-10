Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 875,000 shares valued at $8,644,750. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,726,000 after acquiring an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after acquiring an additional 300,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Vector Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 270,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

