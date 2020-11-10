Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $269.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

