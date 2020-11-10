Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,735.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $218,539.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,620 shares of company stock worth $5,681,368. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

