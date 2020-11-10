VeriME (VME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00403038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.03484114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00030376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00023833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

