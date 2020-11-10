VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 559.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $1,230,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,461 shares in the company, valued at $177,497,396.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

VRSN opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average of $207.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

