Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NYSE VRTV opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.39 million, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 650.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

