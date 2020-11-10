Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Cut by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 97,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 56,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

