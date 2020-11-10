Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lifted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $66,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

