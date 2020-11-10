Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

