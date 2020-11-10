Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

