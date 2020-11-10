Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after buying an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after purchasing an additional 540,900 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

