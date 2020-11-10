Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,367,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $27.40 on Friday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

