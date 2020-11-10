Vertex (VERX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its FY 2020

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03. Vertex has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

