Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of VERU opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

