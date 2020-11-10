Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

