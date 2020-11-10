Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

VTXPF stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

