Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $191,133.34 and $18,752.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 122.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000037 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

