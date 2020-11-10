Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 2,807,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,042,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 67.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

