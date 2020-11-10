Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.20.

VC stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 2.03. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

