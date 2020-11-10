Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

VIVHY opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

