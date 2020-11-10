VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $91,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

