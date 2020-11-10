voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 67.49%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.65.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

