Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Vroom has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.42–0.37 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.12 million. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.