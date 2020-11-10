Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €16.32 ($19.20) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 1-year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.80.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

